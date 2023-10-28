Family of missing boaters hire private pilots, United Cajun Navy joining search

BRUNSWICK, Ga — The parents of the fishermen who went missing off the coast of Brunswick Georgia last week have hired a private pilot to continue the search for their son, Tyler Barlow, and his friends Caleb Wilkinson, and Dalton Conway.

The team, consisting of a pilot, two photographers, and two family members left at noon today, October 28.

The United Cajun Navy has also confirmed that they will help.

The family told Action News Jax that the United Cajun Navy is planning on flying planes this evening, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

They will be searching from New Jersey to Delaware. They also plan to send out boats with drones as well.

October 27, around 10 p.m., a NOAA Buoy camera station captured a flare 25 nautical miles off Delaware coast.

In total, the private plane, charter flights, DEEMI Search and Rescue based in Maine, and the United Cajun Navy are all searching the Gulf Stream.

The Coast Guard said they can’t search this area because it is too far north.

Public Information Officer and Petty Officer Ryan Dickinson confirmed that a Coast Guard station sector in the more northern areas, like Virginia or Port Smith would have the authority to send assets there.

If there is credible information, they will send out a crew to investigate.

