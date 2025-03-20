Family still waiting for answers two years after disappearance of St. Augustine woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only Action News Jax is hearing from the family of a St. Augustine woman, who has now been missing for more than two years.

Just weeks ago, deputies were seen digging at a St. Johns County property for evidence in the case of 44-year-old Laura Bryant. Despite their efforts, investigators said they found nothing.

Bryant was first reported missing in December 2022.

Her sister Beth Elrod described Bryant as having a “very bubbly, very shiny personality, was always just happy.”

Elrod said her sister was living in St. Augustine at the time of her disappearance.

“She was living with a friend of ours, but he passed away,” said Elrod. “And that’s the first time I knew there was something wrong, when she didn’t show up to his funeral.”

Law enforcement said they do have reason to believe she could be in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office revealed it is assisting in the investigation.

Family members are still seeking answers in Bryant’s disappearance.

“I want everybody out here to think this could be your sister, your daughter, your mom, and just think what we are going through and what you would want done,” said Elrod.

Anyone who has information on Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to contact SJSO at 904-824-8304, or crimetips@sjso.org.

To remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

