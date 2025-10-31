Fans soak up final Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville before stadium renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s the end of an era for one of college football’s most storied rivalries. This year’s Florida-Georgia game on Saturday will be the last one played in Jacksonville for a while as EverBank Stadium prepares for major renovations.

Fans are packing into RV City, soaking up every moment of the final Florida-Georgia weekend before the rivalry temporarily leaves town. Next year, the game moves to Atlanta, then to Tampa in 2027 — before returning to Jacksonville in 2028.

For many fans, this weekend is about tradition, tailgating, and team pride.

Gator fan Joe Clark said he’s enjoying the peaceful energy before the big game but admits there’s some concern about what’s to come.

“We’re a little bit worried about the next two years,” Clark said. “It’s all good. It’s peaceful. It’s nice. Little eating, a little drinking, a little drinking, a little eating.”

Bulldog fan Rocky Readdick said for now, everyone’s in good spirits — but that will change once the game kicks off.

“Right now, no game’s been played, no one’s won or lost,” Readdick said. “Everybody’s happy. But after tomorrow, there will be some happy people and some sad people.”

The City of Jacksonville is rolling out the welcome mat for thousands of fans ahead of the annual showdown. Tailgates are heating up, and team chants are echoing across downtown.

One Gator fan shouted, “You ’bout to go down!”

Another Bulldog fan fired out in jest: “Don’t wear orange — don’t let friends wear orange! That’s key for the weekend!”

While the next few games will be played out of town, many say they’ll be ready to welcome the rivalry home again in 2028.

