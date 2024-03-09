Fast cars and big trucks this weekend in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you like fast cars and big trucks, you have plenty to do this weekend in the state of Florida.

The NHRA Gatornationals are this weekend in Gainesville. Team owner and Funny Car legend Ron Capps joined the new Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network on Thursday. Capps and other drivers had early week practice rained out and qualifying was on Friday.

In Jacksonville on Saturday evening, Monster Jam returns to EverBank Stadium. Lucas Stabilizer driver Linsey Read joined the Brent & Austen Show on Thursday as well.

Tens of thousands of fans will feel EverBank for the high flying entertainment. There is rain in the forecast, but the show will go on Saturday night.

Here’s a link to both interviews this week with Ron Capps and Linsey Read.

