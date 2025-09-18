FBI warns of rising online predator networks targeting children, including in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FBI is issuing a disturbing warning to parents nationwide as a growing number of violent online networks target children — including one known as “764.”

These predator groups are operating across social media, gaming platforms, and mobile apps — and their victims are getting younger.

“We are seeing an increase in these predators online,” said Supervisory Special Agent Matthew Riser in a sit-down interview with Action News Jax. “They’re using social media platforms, gaming platforms — really any kind of platform online where someone can communicate with someone else.”

According to the FBI, networks like “764” actively recruit and exploit vulnerable children, typically between the ages of 10 and 17. Some victims have been as young as 9.

Nationwide, the FBI is tracking around 280 active cases involving these types of online predator groups — with several investigations underway right here in Jacksonville.

“There are certainly investigations that we’re looking at in the Jacksonville area as well… generally speaking there’s about 280 out right now that we are seeing around the country,” Riser confirmed.

The tactics used by these groups are alarming: manipulation, deception, and blackmail. Predators often pose as friends or romantic partners, slowly grooming their victims and isolating them from loved ones.

“That person is looking for answers online, and they start to groom them,” Riser said.

Tragically, some children have been coerced into acts of self-harm, exploitation — and in extreme cases, suicide or murder.

“Unfortunately, [victims can] be blackmailed into suicide and murder,” he said.

To combat the threat, the FBI is ramping up its response.

“We are providing training to our field offices. We are working with local partners. We are deploying every investigative technique that we can to combat this,” said Riser.

But agents emphasize that prevention begins at home.

“You need to be able to have appropriate and meaningful conversations with your kids,” Riser said.

Among the potential warning signs:

Sudden mood or behavior changes

Unexplained bruises or cuts

Obsession with a new online “friend”

If you see the warning signs — act quickly. And if you suspect something more, report it to law enforcement.

