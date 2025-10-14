Fernandina Beach’s Atlantic Seafood building deemed unsafe, Brett’s Waterway closed

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Fernandina Beach is seeking proposals to demolish the Atlantic Seafood building located on Ash Street due to public safety concerns.

The city determined that the Atlantic Seafood building posed a public safety risk after the lease ended, prompting the decision to consider demolition.

In addition to the Atlantic Seafood building, Brett’s Waterway Cafe, located about a block away, recently closed its doors. The owners of Brett’s Waterway Cafe cited facing some ‘challenges’ over the past few months in a Facebook post.

The city has plans to demolish the Brett’s Waterway Cafe property as well, due to concerns about safety and the costs associated with property repairs.

Fernandina Beach is still considering several options for the future use of these spaces.

