Final suspect arrested in 2024 security guard murder at Westside game room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The fourth and final suspect in a 2024 murder at a Westside game room has been arrested.

Trai’xon Smith, 25, was booked into the Duval County Jail on August 25, accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Ronald Matthews III during an attempted armed robbery at the Dragon Arcade last October.

Action News Jax reported earlier this month that the third suspect, Quraan Goodman, had been arrested.

In the arrest report, police claimed Goodman and Smith, at the time referred to as “Lil Jackie,” exited a car in the parking lot while wearing masks and all-black clothing before entering the business. Matthews, a security guard, was shot multiple times. Two women inside were also injured by gunfire.

Two others have also been charged with second-degree murder and other related charges in the case: Petrios Britt, 27, and Cheneta Duffy, 33.

Duffy is accused of having intentionally kept the auto-locking front door open for the suspects, while Britt is accused of driving the car they arrived in.

“Our fight for justice doesn’t stop until every person involved is held accountable,” said JSO during the announcement of Smith’s arrest. “We will work closely with the State Attorney’s Office to make sure all four suspects face the consequences of their actions and justice is served for Matthews.”

All three previously arrested suspects are pleading not guilty to their charges and are due back in court in September.

Smith’s arraignment is scheduled for September 17.

