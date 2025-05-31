First Alert Forecast: Low humidity and beautiful weather for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday starts out cloudy, but the sunshine will return by the afternoon.

A northwest wind will usher in drier, comfortable air.

Afternoon temperatures will top out in the 80s.

It will be a cool night. Overnight lows will dip into the low 60s.

We will remain dry through the weekend into early next week.

By Tuesday, onshore winds pick up, and it’ll be breezy through much of the week.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts tomorrow. No tropical development is anticipated over the next seven days.

TODAY: Cloudy to start. Clearing sky by the afternoon. Lower humidity and breezy. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Clear and COOL. LOW: 62

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. HIGH: 89

MON: Partly cloudy. Warmer. 68/91

TUE: Partly cloudy. Breezy onshore winds. 68/89

WED: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Isolated storms. 69/89

THU: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Scattered storms. 70/90

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Isolated storms. 70/91

