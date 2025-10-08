FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Major delays on I-95 south near Airport Road in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Interstate 95 southbound in Jacksonville was down to one lane Wednesday morning due to an accident. First Alert Traffic’s Bethany Reese was reporting a 10 minute delay on the road as of 8:40 a.m.

