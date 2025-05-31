First Alert Weather: A break in the humidity before some rain returns

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a beautiful start to the weekend and a cool night ahead.

Notes from the meteorologist:

After some early morning storms south of I-10, it’s a beautiful day to start the weekend

Humidity’s down compared to the last few days too

It’s really hazy overhead thanks to smoke from the Canadian wildfires

Tonight will be comfortably cool with temps as low as the 50s inland

Sunday’s another sunny, hazy & warm day with low humidity

Onshore winds build in starting Tuesday, that’s when it will feel a little more humid too

The easterly winds bring a few isolated showers starting Wednesday

Hurricane season begins tomorrow and lasts until Nov. 30

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool! Low: 62

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny, Hazy & Warm. High: 89

MON: Mostly Sunny. 66/89

TUE: Mostly Sunny. 68/89

WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 69/89

THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/90

FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 72/91

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 71/90

