First Alert Weather Day declared for potential strong storms in the Jacksonville area Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Due to the potential for strong storms in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, the First Alert Weather Team has declared that Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Here’s what you can expect:

Mostly cloudy skies Friday evening with an isolated, well inland shower.

Mild overnight with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday starts mainly dry with only an isolated shower, then rain/storms move in midday for Southeast Georgia and mid to late afternoon for Northeast Florida.

There is a risk of severe weather with this line.

Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible as the individual cells race to the northeast.

The greatest risk for severe weather is near and north of I-10 .

Storm timing: Southeast Georgia: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Northeast Florida: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Jacksonville: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. St. Augustine: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. (mainly showers)

A few showers linger into the night.

A cold front moves through after the rain – Sunday clears but will be cooler.

Tuesday Concert & Round 1 at TPC Sawgrass are “In View” and look good.

