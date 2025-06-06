FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry morning commute before a few isolated late day storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, we are tracking a dry morning commute.

The humidity is still around.

Highs today will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Feels like temperatures will approach 100 degrees this afternoon.

A few late afternoon showers/storms will develop today either side of 4 pm and linger into the early evening.

Tomorrow will bring a hot day with highs in the lower to mid 90s and feels like temperatures 100-105.

An isolated afternoon shower/storm is possible each day over the weekend.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TODAY: Mostly sunny start. Partly sunny this afternoon. Isolated late afternoon shower/storm. High: 94

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few lingering showers early. Low: 71

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, Isolated afternoon showers/storms. 71/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, Isolated afternoon showers/storms. 72/94

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 73/94

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 73/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 72/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 73/91

