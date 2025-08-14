FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat advisory today with only an isolated late day storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute and bus stop forecast.

Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Tracking afternoon highs in the mid 90s inland and near or just about 90 degrees along the coast.

Feels like temperatures will be 108-112 this afternoon.

Heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. An isolated late afternoon shower and storm will develop and spread east.

The heat continues tomorrow as highs remain in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures remain at 107-110.

A few more neighborhoods see rain and storms on Saturday afternoon.

TROPICS:

“Erin” is weak over the Central Atlantic but is expected to continue strengthening while moving west then turning more north/northwest. Erin should move north of Puerto Rico over the weekend then turn more north to the east of Florida next week. The long range forecast remains especially subject to at least some change.

TODAY: Partly sunny, HOT and humid. Isolated late afternoon shower/storm. HIGH: 95 (Feels like 108-112)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. LOW: 78

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, isolated afternoon storms. 78/96 (Feels like 106-110)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 78/94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 76/92

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storm. 75/93

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. 73/92

