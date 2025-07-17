FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot afternoons with a few inland storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.

Hot afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and feels like temperatures 103+.

A few late afternoon/early evening showers/storms well inland.

Locally heavy downpours and lightning are the main threats.

The heat cranks up as we head into the weekend.

Highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temps. 105-110!

TROPICS

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking low pressure moving anear Louisiana.

The probability of development is now “low.”

More details: Talking the Tropics with Mike

TODAY: Partly cloudy, a few late afternoon inland showers/storms. High: 92 (Feels like: 103+)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated well inland shower early. Low: 77

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy & hot, a few inland afternoon storms. 74/95

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot, isolated afternoon shower/storm. 74/96

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. 75/98

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. 77/97

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Scattered showers and storms. 75/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Scattered afternoon showers/storms. 74/93

