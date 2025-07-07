First Alert Weather: Hot and humid week ahead

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Monday was a drier day with only isolated thunderstorms across Southeast Georgia & St. Johns County in Northeast Florida that will dissipate by Monday evening.

This week will be hot and humid with afternoon highs in the 90s and feel-like temperatures of 100-105 degrees.

We will see isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday, followed by a gradual increase in storms each afternoon for the rest of the week.

TROPICS: Chantal remnants will be moving offshore over the Western Atlantic and is not expected to redevelop. Otherwise quiet. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TONIGHT: Isolated storms ending early otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 72

TUESDAY Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 95

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storm. High: 94

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon shower/t’storm. 74/94

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & hot with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/93

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon shower & storm. 73/92

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/94

