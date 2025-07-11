FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot, humid with a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today will be hot with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Feels like temperatures will likely be 100-105 degrees this afternoon.

The morning hours will be dry in Jacksonville with a few showers and storms developing after 3-4 p.m. to the west of Jacksonville.

Storms will be capable of heavy rain and lightning.

This weekend will be very hot with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Feels like temperatures will be 105+.

Only a few showers and storms in the afternoons.

A lot of dry hours for the weekend.

TROPICS:

Quiet Atlantic Basin at the moment.

*May* be some longer-range development over parts of the Gulf but at least 7-10 days away.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon storms. HIGH: 93 (Feels like 105+)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 74

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon storm. 74/96

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 73/95

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 73/94

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon storms. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon storms. 74/92

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon storms. 73/92

