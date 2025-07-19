Local

First Alert Weather: Hottest weekend of the summer so far

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first heat advisory of the year was issued Friday, lasting until 6 P.M., and more are expected this weekend.

First Alert Weather Forecast:

  • Friday will see isolated evening showers and storms mainly inland. The rest of the night will be mostly clear and muggy.
  • Saturday-Sunday will be the hottest weekend of the summer so far. Highs will top out 95-100 with feel-like temps. 104-110.
  • Sunburn times will dip to 10 minutes or less from 10 am-4 pm. Sunscreen, shade & lots of water.
  • Only isolated storms will develop in the afternoon with most areas staying dry.
  • The middle and end of next week will see a return to daily afternoon storms and temperatures not *as* hot.

Tropics

Temperatures are cookin’ but the tropics are not. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

  • TONIGHT: Scattered inland storms early then clearing. Low: 77
  • SATURDAY Partly sunny with widely scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 96
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: A storm early… mostly clear. Low: 75
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon storm. High: 98
  • MONDAY: Hot.. partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/t’storm. 77/97
  • TUESDAY: Hot… partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/93
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms 75/93
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 74/92
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/91

