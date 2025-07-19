First Alert Weather: Hottest weekend of the summer so far

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first heat advisory of the year was issued Friday, lasting until 6 P.M., and more are expected this weekend.

First Alert Weather Forecast:

Friday will see isolated evening showers and storms mainly inland. The rest of the night will be mostly clear and muggy.

Saturday-Sunday will be the hottest weekend of the summer so far. Highs will top out 95-100 with feel-like temps. 104-110.

Sunburn times will dip to 10 minutes or less from 10 am-4 pm. Sunscreen, shade & lots of water.

Only isolated storms will develop in the afternoon with most areas staying dry.

The middle and end of next week will see a return to daily afternoon storms and temperatures not *as* hot.

Tropics

Temperatures are cookin’ but the tropics are not. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered inland storms early then clearing. Low: 77

