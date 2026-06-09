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First Alert Weather: Increasing heat and humidity with little rain

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

This morning is mild with temperatures in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

  • Today will be seasonally hot near 90 this afternoon.
  • Aside from a very isolated shower, it will be a dry day.
  • Wednesday will be similarly hot with an isolated shower/storm.
  • Heat and humidity start to noticeably build by Thursday with still only isolated coverage of rain.
  • A very hot stretch of weather is expected Friday through Monday. Temperatures will be in the middle 90s with feels like temperatures 100-105F.
  • A few storms are likely Friday through Monday with the increased moisture, though rain amounts on average don’t look to be significant (less than 1″ but locally higher).

TROPICS:

  • No active storms and no areas of concern.

Tuesday morning tropical update First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm. 70/91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm. 71/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon showers/storms. 72/95 (Record: 99 - 1998)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon showers/storms. 73/94 (Record: 100 - 1977)

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon showers/storms. 73/92

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. 73/93

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: June 9, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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