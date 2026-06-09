First Alert Weather: Increasing heat and humidity with little rain

This morning is mild with temperatures in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.
- Today will be seasonally hot near 90 this afternoon.
- Aside from a very isolated shower, it will be a dry day.
- Wednesday will be similarly hot with an isolated shower/storm.
- Heat and humidity start to noticeably build by Thursday with still only isolated coverage of rain.
- A very hot stretch of weather is expected Friday through Monday. Temperatures will be in the middle 90s with feels like temperatures 100-105F.
- A few storms are likely Friday through Monday with the increased moisture, though rain amounts on average don’t look to be significant (less than 1″ but locally higher).
TROPICS:
- No active storms and no areas of concern.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 88
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 70
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm. 70/91
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm. 71/92
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon showers/storms. 72/95 (Record: 99 - 1998)
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon showers/storms. 73/94 (Record: 100 - 1977)
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon showers/storms. 73/92
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. 73/93
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