First Alert Weather: Near record-high temperatures through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking very high temperatures for this time of year, which will continue through the weekend.

Thursday evening will be clear, with some clouds moving in later. The low is 66.

This very warm stretch of weather will hold through Saturday & Sunday.

There will be plenty of sun and highs in the 80s to around 90 Friday through Sunday with the sea breeze having a tougher time moving much inland over the weekend.

The next cold front brings afternoon & evening showers, a few thunderstorms Monday followed by cooler, refreshing air for the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87

Partly sunny. High: 87 FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 65

Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 65 SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88

Partly sunny. High: 88 SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 67/89

Partly sunny. 67/89 MONDAY: Clouds moving in… afternoon/evening showers, a few t’storms. 67/83

Clouds moving in… afternoon/evening showers, a few t’storms. 67/83 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. 55/74

Mostly sunny, cooler. 55/74 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 51/73

Partly sunny. 51/73 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 50/78

