First Alert Weather: Heavy storms into this evening with localized flooding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Torrential rain fell over much of Jacksonville from a slow-moving storm on Wednesday afternoon.
Many parts of the area experienced flooding and power outages.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast for the rest of the week:
- Very heavy thunderstorms will gradually wind down Wednesday evening, but not before producing localized flooding.
- Skies become partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog.
- Still some afternoon storms Thursday, but more widely scattered than Wednesday.
- The fewer afternoon storms will continue Friday through the weekend, so temperatures will be hotter with afternoon highs in the 90s.
TROPICS: Quiet Atlantic Basin at the moment. *May* be some longer range development over parts of the Gulf but at least 7-10 days away. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
TONIGHT: Evening heavy storms ending then partly cloudy. Low: 74
THURSDAY Partly sunny with widely scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 94
THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated storms early then partly cloudy. Low: 73
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storm. High: 93
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon shower/t’storm. 74/93
SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/95
MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms 73/94
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon shower & storm. 73/93
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/92
