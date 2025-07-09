Local

First Alert Weather: Heavy storms into this evening with localized flooding

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather Doppler HD, afternoon of 7/9/25
First Alert Weather Doppler HD, afternoon of 7/9/25 First Alert Weather Doppler HD, afternoon of 7/9/25
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Torrential rain fell over much of Jacksonville from a slow-moving storm on Wednesday afternoon.

Many parts of the area experienced flooding and power outages.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast for the rest of the week:

  • Very heavy thunderstorms will gradually wind down Wednesday evening, but not before producing localized flooding.
  • Skies become partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog.
  • Still some afternoon storms Thursday, but more widely scattered than Wednesday.
  • The fewer afternoon storms will continue Friday through the weekend, so temperatures will be hotter with afternoon highs in the 90s.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

TROPICS: Quiet Atlantic Basin at the moment. *May* be some longer range development over parts of the Gulf but at least 7-10 days away. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TONIGHT: Evening heavy storms ending then partly cloudy. Low: 74

THURSDAY Partly sunny with widely scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 94

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated storms early then partly cloudy. Low: 73

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storm. High: 93

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon shower/t’storm. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/95

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms 73/94

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon shower & storm. 73/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/92

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read