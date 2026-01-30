First Coast Crime Stoppers sees record year for tips, arrests and seizures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Crime Stoppers announced its 2025 year-end statistics today, revealing record-breaking numbers for tips, arrests and seizures.

The organization received 2,984 anonymous crime tips in 2025, the highest number recorded since 2020. Officials attributed the milestone to growing public trust in the program and strong partnerships with local law enforcement agencies.

The 188 arrests made in 2025 represented the highest total for the organization since 2018. Tips submitted to the program also helped law enforcement clear 484 criminal cases.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Chase Robinson serves as the executive director of First Coast Crime Stoppers. Robinson said the record-breaking statistics reflect a community that is increasingly willing to participate in public safety. “Every number represents a neighbor who chose to speak up safely, a victim who received answers, or a dangerous situation that was stopped before more harm could occur,” Robinson said.

First Coast Crime Stoppers also approved 133 cash rewards for tipsters throughout the year, with the rewards totaling $109,450.

Program officials noted that these payments reinforce the commitment to valuing residents who take risks to provide information anonymously.

The year 2025 also saw a historic high for the value of items seized through the program. Law enforcement recovered $1,537,151 in narcotics, property and cash, making it the highest total in the history of the program.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Robinson noted that the year’s performance serves as evidence of the effectiveness of anonymous reporting. “2025 proved that anonymous reporting is not just a concept—it is a powerful, measurable tool that saves lives, protects families and strengthens trust between the public and law enforcement,” Robinson said.

Residents with information about criminal activity can submit tips anonymously by calling one-866-845-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS (8477). Tips are also accepted through the P3 Tips app or at fccrimestoppers.com.

Any information that leads to an arrest makes the tipster eligible for a cash reward.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.