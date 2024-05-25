First Coast Cultural Center’s Sound Connections Music Therapy Program celebrates first school year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The First Coast Cultural Center has announced the successful completion of another school year for its Sound Connections Music Therapy program, which serves children with disabilities in St. Johns County schools.

Donna Guzzo, President and CEO, highlighted the program’s achievements, noting that with a second Board Certified Music Therapist, Cunningham Creek Elementary School was reintegrated into the program, and services were expanded to Crookshank Elementary School, a Title 1 school. The program also doubled its presence in Pre-K classrooms at First Coast Technical College (FCTC).

Candice Sirak, MT-BC, a board-certified music therapist and Sound Connections instructor, emphasized the program’s success in helping nearly 550 students in 54 classrooms achieve their behavioral, social, emotional, academic, reading, and motor goals through music interventions.

“Students have continued to attain their individual goals this year with every student meeting at least one goal and more than 85 percent meeting every goal set out at the beginning of the year,” said Sirak. “Students leave their sessions happy, focused, and ready to learn.”

At recent end-of-year therapeutic performances, students showcased their progress through songs that included intervention goal-setting.

“It is often the first time, and sometimes the only time, that they are able to be on the stage in the spotlight,” Sirak noted. Parents expressed their gratitude, with many noting how their children come home singing the songs. “This is such a valuable service for students with special needs,” Sirak added. “It is so rewarding for me to see these young people grow academically, socially, and emotionally.”

Jennifer Collins and Tony Coleman recognized the program’s impact from the St. Johns School District Board, which attended performances at Title 1 schools. Collins praised the dedicated teachers and the support Sound Connections Music Therapy provides to both students and educators.

Looking ahead, Guzzo expressed the organization’s desire to expand the program further. “We hope to add another school to our program and continue to provide quality care to the students we currently serve,” she said. While transitional funding is secured for the next school year, additional partners are needed to sustain the program long-term. Specifically, $75,000 is required to serve four St. Augustine Title 1 schools, and $60,000 for the current schools served.

Sound Connections has been offered free of charge to students in St. Johns County schools for nearly 20 years, supporting students’ development through music interventions.

Sirak highlighted the program’s successes, such as a nonverbal student saying “hello” during a greeting song and students with behavioral disorders working together to write a song.

In addition to the Sound Connections program, the First Coast Cultural Center recently opened a new building at 6000B Sawgrass Village Circle in Ponte Vedra Beach. The two-story, 6,000-square-foot space hosts arts, culture, community activities, and a gift shop, funded in part by local donors.

The Center aims to create, understand, and experience the arts through exhibitions, events, classes, lectures, and workshops.

For more information about Sound Connections and the First Coast Cultural Center, visit https://firstcoastculturalcenter.org.

