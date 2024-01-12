First Jacksonville officer arrested in 2024 due to a domestic violence dispute, sheriff says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters on Friday announced the arrest of a corrections officer.

At around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Officer Romeo Kei was arrested for domestic battery, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Kei has been employed for two-and-a-half years. He is now being investigated by JSO.

Kei is currently on administrative leave. Waters said this is an active criminal case.

On Thursday around 11 p.m., JSO responded to a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, Kei and another family member had minor physical injuries.

Kei and the family member both admitted they were in a mutual physical fight. Both claimed they were the initial aggressor.

JSO was unable to determine who started the fight, so both were arrested.

Due to privacy laws, Waters said they cannot identify the family member.

According to JSO, there were children in the home at the time of the dispute.

This is the first arrest of a JSO officer this year.

