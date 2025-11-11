Five house fires in Jacksonville overnight leave one dead, two pets killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to five house fires across the city between last night and this morning. One of those fires ended with a fatality, and two pets also died. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In Sherwood Forest, firefighters responded to a fire early this morning. No one was hurt, and crews are still investigating the cause. In Mixon Town, a fire claimed one life and two pets, and in St. John’s County, a home fire in the lanai area left one cat dead, but everyone inside was safe.

Deputy Chief Damian Bell with JFRD is reminding residents to be careful with heating appliances during this cold snap. He says North Florida and South Georgia don’t often see these temperatures, which can catch people off guard.

“Make sure that if you have heating appliances, you’re checking the cords for fraying, wear, or exposed wiring,” Bell said. “If the cords are damaged, there’s really no way to repair them safely.”

He also stressed space heater safety, including keeping at least three feet of clearance around heaters and never refilling fueled heaters while they’re operating. Smoke alarms are another key part of safety. Deputy Chief Bell says to test them every month, replace batteries every six months, and replace the devices every ten years.

Bell says if heating appliances fail, adding layers and bundling up is always an option. The full National Fire Protection Association’s heater safety checklist provides more guidance, see photo.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue continues to investigate the causes of the fires and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

