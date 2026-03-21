Fleming Island Library hosts ‘Portraits of Hope’ event with artwork to be installed in D.C.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Fleming Island Library is hosting a volunteer painting event on Saturday to create floating buoy lanterns for a national art installation in Washington, D.C.

The session is part of a national initiative celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Organized by Portraits of Hope as part of the Freedom 250 initiative, the project is titled “America Shines on The National Mall.” The initiative involves thousands of volunteers from across the country whose work will culminate in a visual exhibition at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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The session runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is open to adults and youth ages 8 and up.

While the primary activities are designed for older participants, younger children may participate if they have hand-over-hand assistance from an adult. Alternative activities will also be available for children at the library.

Registration is required through the Clay County Public Library website to secure a spot for the painting session. To register, CLICK HERE.

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Portraits of Hope, the organization leading the effort, described the project as a unifying national endeavor.

“Tied to the 250th year of the United States, Portraits of Hope with Freedom 250 presents’ America Shines on The National Mall,’ a once-in-a-lifetime, unifying, national initiative that will culminate in a first-of-its-kind visual extravaganza at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on The National Mall,” the organizers said.

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The initiative aims to involve 20,000 children across all 50 states, Washington D.C., and tribal territories. These volunteers will hand-paint approximately 3,000 interrelated artworks that will be part of the final display.

“Portraits of Hope floating artworks... will honor America’s youth for a four-week exhibition,” the organization stated.

The finished floating buoy lanterns will be installed at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool this October. The exhibition is scheduled to remain on display for four weeks.

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