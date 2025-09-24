Florida autism leader calls for research, not Blame, after Trump ties Tylenol to autism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local autism advocates are pushing back after President Trump announced that taking acetaminophen – the active ingredient in Tylenol – during pregnancy causes autism in children.

Cindy Sonne, a board member of the Autism Society of Florida and grandmother of a 5-year-old who has autism, says the president’s claim could be harmful to mothers. “When you hear this, I think mothers are going to start wanting to blame themselves,” she said.

President Trump, during a White House news conference, said that Tylenol during pregnancy can be associated with a very increased risk of autism.

“You know the way I look at it, don’t take it. Don’t take it. There’s no downside to not taking it,” said the president.

But Sonne says she wants more research and transparency before she’s convinced. “I want honest and true facts. I want more research, obviously. I want transparency and accountability for the pharmaceutical industry.”

The FDA is initiating a change to acetaminophen labels to acknowledge the possibility of such neurological conditions in children following usage. However, it stopped short of saying it causes autism.

“It is important to note that while an association between acetaminophen and neurological conditions has been described in many studies, a causal relationship has not been established and there are contrary studies in the scientific literature,” wrote the FDA. “It is also noted that acetaminophen is the only over-the-counter drug approved for use to treat fevers during pregnancy, and high fevers in pregnant women can pose a risk to their children.”

Sonne added that families living with autism already face challenges and need more support from lawmakers, not finger-pointing.

