Florida Blue, JaxReady hosting hurricane preparedness event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Blue and the JaxReady Emergency Preparedness Division are hosting a hurricane preparedness event on Tuesday, July 15, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Florida Blue North Jacksonville Center.

The event aims to equip attendees with practical tips for staying safe during hurricane season, including building a go-kit and making a family plan.

This initiative aims to equip individuals with the skills to protect their loved ones and maintain their well-being in the face of adverse weather conditions.

The Florida Blue North Jacksonville Center is located at 13249 City Square Drive, Suite 103, in Jacksonville.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn essential strategies for hurricane preparedness, emphasizing the importance of readiness in safeguarding families and communities.

The event is free, but you must register ahead of time. Click here to register.

