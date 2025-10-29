Florida cold case homicide victim identified after nearly 55 years, has ties to Jacksonville

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman whose body was found in a Central Florida lake almost 55 years ago has finally been identified.

The woman, who was known as “Little Miss Lake Panasoffkee” since she was found in the lake in 1971, has been identified as Maureen L. Minor Rowan, also known as Cookie, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Rowan’s estranged husband, Charles Emery Rowan Sr., also known as Emery, is a person of interest in her death, deputies said.

The couple had ties to Jacksonville, as well as Tampa, Gainesville, and Enigma, Ga., according to the SCSO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

New fingerprint technology helped identify the 21-year-old mom of two as the victim.

“To Cookie’s family: Cookie has never been forgotten. I hope this gets you closer to finding the closure you need, and helps provide some answers that you never had,” Sumter Sheriff Pat Breeden said

Anyone who knew Cookie or Emery is asked to contact SCSO on their tip line at 352-569-1915 or email sumtertips@sumtercountysheriff.org. For those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for an award, call Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.