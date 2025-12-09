Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis designates Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR as ‘foreign terrorist organizations’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday night issued an executive order designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations.

“Florida agencies are hereby directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations, including denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support,“ DeSantis said in a social media post.

The move by DeSantis echoes a similar one made last month by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

A local leader had leadership roles with CAIR in the past. City of Jacksonville Chief of Analytics and former Chief of DEI Parvez Ahmed was elected CAIR national chairman in 2005-2008 and was the Florida Chair for the organization from 2002-2005.

You can read DeSantis’ executive order below:

