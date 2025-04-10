Florida lawmakers grill AHCA secretary over $10M donation to First Lady Desantis’ passion project

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are putting Florida’s First Lady’s passion project, Hope Florida, under the microscope, suggesting the state program’s non-profit arm may have illegally received $10 million without going through the proper channels.

The creation of Hope Florida was spearheaded by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis back in 2021.

The state program is intended to help connect Floridians to assistance programs in their communities with the goal of getting them off government assistance.

But the program is facing scrutiny from House lawmakers over a $10 million donation made to its non-profit wing, The Hope Florida Foundation, as part of a settlement between the Agency for Health Care Administration and health care provider Centene.

The settlement was finalized late last year and was related to Medicaid overpayments.

“AHCA required Centene to make a separate payment, outside of our accounting processes, as part of a settlement with the state?” State Representative Alex Andrade (R-Pensacola) asked AHCA Secretary Shevaun Harris during a three-hour-long committee meeting Wednesday.

While AHCA does work with Hope Florida, lawmakers questioned why the agency would make a donation to the foundation a condition of the settlement.

State law requires money brought in through settlements with the state to be deposited into general revenue.

Harris defended the decision.

“I have to believe that all the t’s were crossed and the i’s dotted,” said Harris.

In a post on social media, Harris and the heads of other state agencies that work with Hope Florida called the hearing an “ambush”.

“The positive impact that the model has been able to do in our state was discounted and instead focused on smear attacks,” said Harris in the video.

But Jacksonville State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) argued that when taxpayer dollars may have been mishandled, the legislature has a right and a duty to ensure accountability.

“We want to make sure that money is being used properly, that it is not just political favors that are happening,” said Nixon.

Governor Ron DeSantis responded to the settlement questions Thursday, stating he stands behind it “100 percent”.

“It’s serving the AHCA population and will serve them well and it was entirely appropriate and the right thing to do,” said DeSantis.

The Hope Florida Foundation has also faced questions due to the fact it has not submitted any of its required financial reports.

Governor DeSantis accused the House of playing “phony gotcha games” when questioned about it earlier this month.

