Florida Theatre, DCPS to offer free sensory-friendly shows for ASD students in March 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre and Duval County Public Schools are collaborating to offer two free, sensory-friendly Theatreworks shows for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in March 2026 at the historic Florida Theatre in Jacksonville.

These performances are specifically designed to accommodate the sensory needs of students on the autism spectrum, featuring lower lights and sound levels, as well as calming spaces for sensory breaks.

“We are proud to partner with Duval County Public Schools to present these free, private sensory-friendly Theatreworks shows for their students on the ASD spectrum,” said Numa Saisselin, President of the Florida Theatre.“I am grateful to our sponsors for making these Autism Spectrum Disorder shows possible,” said Jamie Kent, Theatreworks Director at the Florida Theatre.

“Shows like these are a great way for children with ASD to get out into the community and experience/practice/generalize their skills,” said Dana Allen with Duval County Public Schools.

The shows, titled ‘The Rainbow Thief,’ will take place on March 2 and March 3, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Florida Theatre.

The initiative is supported by sponsors, including CSX as the Presenting Sponsor, Comcast as the Helping Hands Sponsor, and Magnolia Foundation as the Accessibility Advocate Sponsor.

This is the second time Theatreworks has organized such an event for this audience, allowing 1,300 children to participate.

