Florida Theatre honored as ‘Outstanding Historic Theatre’ by national league

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre in Jacksonville has been awarded the “Outstanding Historic Theatre Award” by the League of Historic American Theatres (LHAT) at an awards banquet on July 20th.

The award recognizes the Florida Theatre’s excellence in community impact, quality of programs and services, and the restoration of its historic structure. The theatre, which opened in 1927, has become a cultural landmark in Jacksonville.

“Stewarding a historic institution and precious community asset like the Florida Theatre is a team effort, and on behalf of the board, the staff, and the volunteers, it was an honor to receive this national recognition,” said Numa Saisselin, President, Florida Theatre.

“As a music lover and a Jacksonville native, I am proud to support the nonprofit Florida Theatre and bring this award home for our community,” said Don Cameron, Chairperson, Board of Directors, Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center, Inc.

The Florida Theatre has undergone numerous transformations since its opening in 1927, including a significant $8 million renovation in 2023.

It has hosted a wide range of events, from Elvis Presley’s performance in 1956 to surviving the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theatre’s Mediterranean Revival architecture and its role as a premier performing arts center make it a beloved landmark.

It continues to host a diverse array of events, including concerts, shows, comedy acts, and community gatherings.

