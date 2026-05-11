Florida Theatre to host The Psychedelic Furs with special guests Living Colour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre and AEG have announced a concert featuring The Psychedelic Furs with special guest Living Colour on Wednesday, September 2.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

The venue offers a VIP/Meet & Greet package. Tickets can be purchased online at www.floridatheatre.com or through the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Psychedelic Furs are an English rock band that formed in London in February 1977. The band was founded by lead vocalist Richard Butler and his brother, Tim Butler, on bass guitar. They emerged from the British post-punk scene, with their sound evolving from austere art rock to include elements of new wave and hard rock.

The band achieved several hits in their early career. In 1986, their song “Pretty in Pink” was featured in the film of the same name by filmmaker John Hughes. The Psychedelic Furs went on hiatus after concluding their tour in 1992 but resumed performing live in 2000. Their album, Made of Rain, released on July 31, 2020, marked their first studio album in nearly three decades.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Living Colour is an American rock band that originated in New York City in 1984. The current lineup includes guitarist Vernon Reid, lead vocalist Corey Glover, drummer Will Calhoun and bassist Doug Wimbish. Their musical style is a fusion influenced by heavy metal, funk, jazz, hip hop, punk and alternative rock. The band’s lyrics address both personal and political themes, including social commentary on racism in the United States.

The band has released six studio albums. Living Colour gained widespread recognition with their debut album, Vivid, in 1988. They are particularly known for their signature song, “Cult of Personality,” which earned a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 1990.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.