Florida’s Education Commissioner promises to remove teachers who he says are celebrating violence

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax is talking one-on-one with the state’s education commissioner following his announcement to revoke the license of a Clay County teacher.

“Ultimately, you are governed by professional standards as an educator, so that’s why we took action on her certificate,” said Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas.

The state is going after Kelly Brock-Sanchez for her comments made online about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

She posted to her personal Facebook and said, “This may not be the obituary. We were all hoping to wake up to, but this is a close second for me.”

“That educator made a vile, sanctionable comment that celebrated the violence that took place on a school campus, which is really appalling to me,” said Kamoutsas.

The Florida Department of Education found probable cause to charge her.

On Monday, Action News Jax learned that Clay County district schools received more than 500 complaints in the aftermath of those posts, and it had to increase security measures to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

The district will determine whether or not she will lose her job, but the state could take away her ability to teach before that.

Action News Jax is working to learn what her current status is at this time. We have also been trying to get in contact with her since we learned she was suspended. We went to her house and tried to speak with her on Thursday, but no one answered the door.

But it’s not just happening in Clay.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In Duval County, the school district is also investigating an unspecified number of employees for comments about Charlie Kirk.

And Thursday, we learned Hope McMath, Duval teacher, was reassigned while the district conducts an investigation after social media posts. Not about Charlie Kirk, but about a Jacksonville city councilman.

The president of the Florida Education Association acknowledged that educators are held to high standards, but also says everyone makes mistakes.

“We are human; everyone gets into that situation,” said Andrew Spar. “And the question is, is the mistake a career-ending mistake. Under this commissioner, he seems to be taking the tone of anything that educators say that he personally disagrees with will be career-ending, and that’s not how we operate.”

The education commissioner was not able to confirm or deny that they are investigating McMath.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]