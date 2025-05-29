Forest fires affecting visibility on roads near Ocala National Forest, FHP says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service is responding to forest fires in Putnam County.

It’s happening near State Road 19 and National Forest Road 74. FFS said one is the Bobcat Trail Fire and one is the Mondex Wildfire.

The Florida Highway Patrol said, “This may affect travel on SR 19 near the Ocala National forest throughout the day, night and into the morning hours.”

FHP is reminding drivers to use caution, especially at night and in the early morning hours.

