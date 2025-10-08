Former Atlantic Beach renter disputes $3,000 move-out fee

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A former Atlantic Beach resident thought she was done paying when she moved out of her apartment, until a surprise bill landed for more than $3,000. Now she’s filed a complaint with the state and the Better Business Bureau.

Bria Henderson moved into Seaside Apartments last June with a 15-month lease that ended last month. She says moving out was supposed to be the end of it, but the bills kept coming.

Henderson said, “He (apartment management) told us it would be $1,720 to move out. That was it.”

Shortly after, she received an email listing more than $3,000 in fees.

Henderson said, “And then I got an email saying we owe $3,010.14 for a bunch of fees. I told them I need proof that we owe that much money.”

The charges included things like patching holes, painting, pest control, and a waiver deposit fee, totaling $3,010.14.

Henderson said, “When I looked at my lease, it said they will charge that $3,000 if you terminated that lease. But I didn’t terminate it. I moved out when my lease ended on the 8th of September.”

She added that rent had already stretched her budget.

Henderson said, “We were paying $2,000 for a year, and it put us on a strained budget and took most of our money.”

A commercial attorney who handles apartment and condo law says Henderson is not alone.

Bryan Davis, managing partner at Davis Roberts, said: “We do have a client right now in a similar circumstance.”

He added that some fees may be pushing the limits of Florida law.

Davis said: “In an attempt to circumvent the traditional security deposit, which is refundable and has statutory protections for tenants, they’re moving to non-refundable fees in a lot of cases.”

The management company, ResProp, oversees several complexes in Jacksonville and other states. BBB records show 50 complaints over the past three years, some involving similar move-out fees.

In a statement, ResProp said:

“Thank you for reaching out. At Seaside Apartments, all move-out charges are determined in accordance with each resident’s lease agreement and in accordance with Florida law. Out of respect for the claimant, we will not address specific circumstances; however, in general terms, rent amounts may be prorated based on the lease end date (for example, a partial month if the lease ends mid-month).

In addition, insufficient notice fees -- typically equal to one month’s rent -- may apply when the required notice period is not met.ResProp works to ensure that residents are informed of potential fees and deposit return procedures through the lease agreement, move-in documentation, and the written move-out statement provided within 30 days of move-out, as required by Florida law.

While we cannot comment on individual regulatory complaints, we cooperate fully with the Florida Attorney General and the BBB. We also strive to ensure our practices remain aligned with lease agreements and applicable law.

To reduce the likelihood of disputes, we continue to emphasize clear communication at both move-in and move-out, and provide detailed accounting of any fees or deposits owed. We value all resident feedback as an opportunity to improve transparency and service.

Respectfully,

ResProp Management"

Henderson says she is fighting the fee and hopes her experience will alert other renters to read their lease carefully.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.