Former Jacksonville officer accused of sexual activity with teen now facing federal charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville police officer is now facing a federal charge for sexual activity with a 17-year-old.

Action News Jax told you in March when Josue Garriga III was arrested in Clay County on five felony counts, including sexual activity with a minor.

On Friday, he appeared in federal court on a charge of using a cell phone or computer to coerce a minor for sexual activity.

The criminal complaint against Garriga details his WhatsApp messages to the victim, whom he met at church in September. According to the complaint, the victim told authorities Garriga knew she was a minor.

Garriga went to the victim’s house late at night on several occasions and visited her at a coffee shop on March 6, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

While in his vehicle outside the coffee shop, Garriga allegedly grabbed the child’s hand, put her hand down his pants, and requested the child perform oral sex on him.

When the child refused, authorities say Garriga asked the child to kiss his private area and would not let the child leave until the child did so.

Garriga has resigned from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

