Former JSO officer pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deconna Burke, 34, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud that involved COVID Relief Fraud and is facing 20 years in federal prison.

According to the Department of Justice, in April 2021, Burke submitted a Paycheck Protection Program loan application to a lender authorized by the Small Business Administration to lend funds for approved PPP loan applications.

He claimed to have his own babysitting business that made $98,000 a year.

Read: Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper is now president of the Florida Sheriff’s Association

Throughout the loan application, Burke made multiple false statements regarding his purported payroll and operating expenses.

According to DOJ, Burke submitted a false IRS Form 1040 “Profit or Loss From Business” that contained false statements about operating expenses, gross income, and wage expenditures for his purported business.

Read: ‘Miracles do exist’: Arizona teen missing since 2019 found safe in Montana

In reliance on the false statements in his PPP loan application and supporting documentation, Burke received a PPP loan in the amount of $20,415. After receiving the PPP loan proceeds into his bank account, Burke began making withdrawals and spending it on personal expenses, including paying off a loan for a motorcycle.

In November 2021, Burke filed a PPP Loan Forgiveness Application, falsely stating that he spent $20,415 on payroll. In reliance on his false statements, the SBA forgave the entire loan amount.

This case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service – Jacksonville Field Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin C. Frein.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Teen accused of triple stabbing wants evidence barred from public release, court records show

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.