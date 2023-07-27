Teen accused of triple stabbing wants evidence barred from public release, court records show

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of a triple stabbing in St. Johns County wants the court to withhold evidence from the public.

Spencer Pearson’s lawyers requested to keep the media from seeing discovery exhibits for his case. His lawyers claim the video showing the stabbing at Mr. Chubby’s Wings in Ponte Vedra should have never been released.

Pearson, 18, is facing attempted murder and aggravated battery charges for the stabbing in June. He’s accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, her mom and a bystander who jumped in to stop the attack.

Pearson is being held in the St. Johns County Jail.

