Former JSO Sheriff Nat Glover endorses Florida’s Amendment 3 on marijuana legalization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Sheriff Nat Glover publicly endorsed Amendment 3 Saturday, strongly supporting the proposed amendment to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older in Florida.

Glover, who served as Jacksonville Sheriff from 1995 to 2003, emphasized in a released statement that the amendment would decrease unnecessary arrests for simple marijuana possession, ease pressure on the criminal justice system, and give Floridians access to safe, regulated marijuana products.

The River City native made history in 1995 by becoming the first African American sheriff elected in Florida in the 20th century when he was elected to lead the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“As a former sheriff, I have seen too many lives ruined by arrests and incarceration for small amounts of marijuana,” Glover said. “If Amendment 3 passes, it will make sure people are not jailed for minor possession. I also believe it opens the door to potentially clearing the records of those previously convicted for small amounts of marijuana.”

Glover added that passing Amendment 3 would allow law enforcement to focus on more serious crimes, enhancing public safety by redirecting resources toward violent crime and other significant threats to communities.

A 2023 state report suggested that legalizing recreational marijuana could generate over $195 million annually in state and local tax revenues, although the allocation of these funds remains uncertain.

Nat Glover’s endorsement adds to a growing coalition of leaders advocating for Amendment 3, including Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt, Republican State Senator Joe Gruters, Democratic State Senator Shev Jones, the Libertarian Party of Florida, the Democratic Party of Florida, and Former President Donald Trump.

Current Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis remain strongly opposed to Florida’s Amendment 3, citing concerns ranging from the bad smell and alleged dangers to public health and safety to the potential for increased substance abuse.

The DeSantis administration launched the “Vote No on 3″ campaign with support from top allies, including one of his past senior campaign advisors and his current Chief of Staff. The opposition argues that legalizing recreational marijuana could lead to harmful societal consequences, such as a general decline in public order.

Push against recreational marijuana

