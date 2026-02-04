Former St. Augustine police leader accused of defrauding Police Benevolent Organization

Anthony Cuthbert, the former assistant chief of the St. Augustine Police Department, is now facing two felony charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a local police charity.

Cuthbert turned himself in at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and has since been released after posting a $50,000 bond.

This development follows an investigation launched by the State Attorney’s Office after financial discrepancies were discovered within the St. Augustine Police Benevolent Organization, or the PBO.

Cuthbert had served as treasurer at the PBO since 2003, and the details emerging from his arrest warrant paint a picture of a long-term scheme to defraud his fellow officers.

According to the felony arrest warrant obtained by Action News Jax, Cuthbert is facing charges of Grand Theft over $20,000 and Organized Scheme to Defraud less than $50,000.

Investigators allege the theft took place over a nearly six-year period between January 2020 and December 2025. During this time, Cuthbert is accused of taking and converting $22,722 belonging to the PBO for his personal use, effectively embezzling funds while serving as the organization’s treasurer.

A fraud examination of bank records revealed a paper trail, including 177 checks made out to Cuthbert that were signed and endorsed by him before being deposited into his personal account. Detectives also identified over $17,000 in suspicious cash deposits in his personal account that they suspect are funds rightfully due to the charity.

PBO President Kevin Carroll released the following statement:

“This situation is deeply upsetting and feels like a betrayal of the trust placed not only in one individual, but in our organization as a whole. As President of the St Augustine Police Benevolent Organization, I am heartbroken and disappointed that actions allegedly taken by Anthony Cuthbert, our former treasurer, could undermine the hard work and generosity of our members.

“Let me be clear: these actions do not reflect who we are or what we stand for. We have fully cooperated with The State Attorney’s Office throughout their investigation.

“Our members give their time, money, and support in good faith to help others. To see that trust violated is incredibly painful. We are taking this matter very seriously, reviewing our processes, and strengthening safeguards to ensure accountability and transparency moving forward.

“We remain committed to restoring trust and continuing our mission with integrity and honesty.”

As the legal process begins, expert analysis suggests the stakes are high for the former assistant chief. Local attorney Chris Carson, who is not affiliated with the case, explains that these charges are punishable by up to 15 years in prison if Cuthbert is convicted.

Carson noted that investigators will likely continue to pull transaction records and even surveillance footage to prove the offenses occurred, and any potential sentencing would depend on factors like his ability to pay restitution.

We reached out to SAPD, which had no comment on the charges, and we are still waiting to hear back from Cuthbert’s attorney regarding the allegations.

