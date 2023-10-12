Former St. Johns County Fire Chief Scott Bullard defends himself amid controversy, resignation

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Former St. Johns County Fire Chief Scott Bullard is speaking out against allegations of wrongdoing that led to his resignation, revealing a web of controversy and conflicting accounts surrounding his departure.

Bullard stated that he was forced to resign. In an interview with Action News Jax’s Ben Becker, Bullard defended his record as the fire chief.

“As fire chief, do you believe you did a good job?” Becker asked.

“Yes, I do,” Bullard said.

Bullard submitted his resignation, citing that he had “done nothing to cause detriment to the fire department or the county, and having done nothing that could be perceived as immoral, unethical, or illegal.”

“All I know is, you know, this is my livelihood that’s been taken away from me. My future, my family’s future. I’ve done nothing wrong,” Bullard told Becker.

The controversy surrounding Bullard’s resignation stems from issues found in his personnel file, including a sick leave policy that required firefighters to take unpaid leave if they had exhausted their sick days, which Interim County Administrator Joy Andrews said could “place the county at risk for an unfair labor practice claim by the union.”

Bullard claimed that he was following orders given verbally in a meeting.

“That was at the direction of the Human Resources Director Lillian Hutchinson, the Fire Chief, or any other department director in the county. And none of us have that autonomy to make a decision like that,” Bullard stated.

Additionally, concerns were raised about the use of polyester uniforms that could melt and attach to the skin, increasing the risk of injury, infection, and potential fatality of burns.

Action News Jax obtained a memo of understanding, signed by the union and the former county administrator, stating that “NFPA-approved” uniforms would be temporarily waived for research and testing purposes.

Bullard argued that this document allowed them to issue the uniforms.

Another concern was Bullard’s leadership during Hurricane Idalia, with some leaders expressing low confidence and competence in his abilities and his adherence to established protocols. Bullard disagreed.

“We followed the tried and tested hurricane policy that we’ve used for every other hurricane that’s been out there,” Bullard said.

He also mentioned that he received no guidance or corrective opportunities from his superiors, leaving him uncertain about what to do.

The interim county administrator, who ultimately oversaw Bullard’s resignation sent a statement to Action News Jax that read “Once I realized that continuing on the path we had been on could potentially endanger our residents, I had to make the decision to change course. My foremost responsibility is ensuring public safety.”

In response to these allegations, Bullard has filed a grievance. He claims he was a victim of “politics” but doesn’t know why.

