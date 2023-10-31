Former University of North Florida baseball coach Tim Parenton dies at 61

Tim Parenton, the University of North Florida’s former baseball coach, has died. He was 61 years old.

According to the UNF Ospreys website, Parenton had a four-year battle with cancer.

He is being remembered by the Jacksonville baseball community as a man who loved his family and the game.

Action Sports Jax’s Dan Hicken said every time he went to a UNF baseball game, Parenton would always come up and thank him for coming.

Not only was Parenton a coach, but he was an unbelievable college athlete, a two-sport star at Mississippi State. He played baseball and was a quarterback for the Bulldogs.

He coached in Gainesville at the University of Florida and was the head coach at UNF.

There has been an outpouring of love and remembrances on social media, from the UNF Baseball Twitter page:

We're truly heartbroken of the passing of Coach Parenton 💔



A man of character, integrity, strength and an enduring spirit - we love you, TP 💙



📰: https://t.co/BI7bZcWqne pic.twitter.com/BvuZcuJU9a — UNF Baseball (@OspreyBSB) October 31, 2023

Edward Waters University said “prayers are with his family, friends, players, and all affected by his passing.”

From all of us at @EWU_Athletics and @EWUBaseball, we extend our deepest condolences to our friends at @UNFOspreys & @OspreyBSB on the passing of former UNF Head Baseball Coach Tim Parenton. Our prayers are with his family, friends, players, and all affected by his passing. 🙏🏾⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ga40o7LpT7 — Edward Waters Athletics (@EWU_Athletics) October 31, 2023

Current UNF baseball coach Joe Mercadante said he was “grieving the loss of a great man and a committed coach.”

Grieving the loss of a great man and a committed coach. My heart is with Sheila, his family and friends, and the players who had the opportunity to be coached by him. https://t.co/qyJzBXmZlK — Joe Mercadante (@Merc_Joe) October 31, 2023

