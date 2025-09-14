Four Jacksonville smoke shop clerks arrested in nitrous oxide sales investigation, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested four smoke shop clerks after undercover agents bought nitrous oxide for recreational use, police said.

The arrests took place on September 2.

Joshua Sexton, a clerk at Max Smoke Shop on Bowden Road, sold a canister of nitrous oxide to an undercover agent. According to the arrest report, he warned the buyer about its effects but completed the sale.

Alfred Bozaya, working at Smoke and Vape Atlantic, sold a flavored canister and confirmed it could be used to get high, investigators said.

Fahed Khafaf was arrested at Smoking Aces on Art Museum Drive. Police said he sold a 2,000-gram canister and told the agent it was ready to use.

Muntadher Al Fadhili, a clerk at Miami Smoke Shop, sold a 2,008-gram canister and described its effects in detail, according to the report.

