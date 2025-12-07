Four Jaguars players fined after week 13 scuffles vs. Titians

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been a wild week for Jaguars punter Logan Cooke. He was accused of threatening to kill a Titans player, nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, and now fined Saturday $15,555 for unnecessary roughness and a leg whip, according to the NFL.

Cooke said the “kill” comment was made in the heat of the moment.

Three other Jaguars players were fined:

Anton Harrison: Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593

Ross Matiscik: Unnecessary Roughness, Pulling player off pile, $7,111

Andrew Wingard: Unnecessary Roughness, Stepping on the opponent, $11,593

