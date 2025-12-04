Jaguars punter Logan Cooke nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Logan Cooke, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ longest-tenured player, has been named the team’s club winner for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, recognizing his performance on the field and his impactful community service.

Cooke, who has played for the Jaguars since 2018, founded the Logan Cooke Foundation with his wife, Mary. This season, he has focused on addressing the global water crisis by partnering with Zoe Ministries to provide clean water access in East Africa.

“I am incredibly honored to be nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year,” Cooke said. “Being a Jacksonville Jaguar means so much more than just performing on the field. To be considered for such a prestigious award would not be possible without the unwavering support from my wife, Mary Menger, my family, my teammates and the Jaguars organization. Our goal is to leave an impact on Jacksonville that will last for years to come.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of Logan,” said Jaguars’ Head Coach Liam Coen. “He deserves recognition for everything he brings to this team on the field, in the locker room and in our community.”

Cooke’s efforts have already raised more than $25,000 this season for clean water projects in Kenya, surpassing the campaign’s goal of $20,000.

He donates $1,000 for every punt pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Beyond his foundation’s work, Cooke is actively involved in the Jacksonville community, participating in events such as Literacy Locker Rooms, Military Base visits, and the Ronald McDonald House Holiday Party.

Cooke also supports the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation, which helps families battling childhood cancer.

As recognition for his achievements, Cooke will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal for the remainder of the season, starting with the upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner will be announced during NFL Honors on February 5.

Each club winner will receive up to a $40,000 donation, and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

Fans are once again encouraged to participate. You can vote on X by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the name/X handle of their chosen club winner or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.

