Free mobile mammograms available at Glynn County Health Department on October 21st

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Health Department will offer free mammograms for eligible women on October 21st from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Southeast Georgia Health System’s mobile mammogram unit will be stationed at the health department parking lot, located at 2474 Fourth Street in Brunswick. No appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcome as part of the event, which coincides with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Women aged 40 and older without insurance are eligible for free screening mammograms through the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP). Those with health insurance can also receive screenings using their coverage.

Breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in women. Regular screenings can significantly reduce the risk of cancer-related deaths, as early detection greatly improves survival rates.

For more information, contact the Glynn County Health Department at 912-264-3961. For details on other breast cancer screening events in the Coastal Health District this month, visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/breastcancer.

