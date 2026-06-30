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Free NARCAN training offered by Nassau County to combat opioid overdoses

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax
File photo FILE - The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees of the Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC), Dec. 4, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke/AP)
By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

YULEE, Fla. — You can help save someone overdosing on opioids.

Nassau County is offering free NARCAN training on Thursday, July 9, at the Emergency Operations Center located at 77150 Citizens Circle in Yulee.

The session starts at 10 a.m. You can learn how to recognize the signs of overdose and what to do in an emergency.

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