Free NARCAN training offered by Nassau County to combat opioid overdoses

YULEE, Fla. — You can help save someone overdosing on opioids.

Nassau County is offering free NARCAN training on Thursday, July 9, at the Emergency Operations Center located at 77150 Citizens Circle in Yulee.

The session starts at 10 a.m. You can learn how to recognize the signs of overdose and what to do in an emergency.

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