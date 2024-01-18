Free rental property training for owners, managers looking to curb illegal activity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Landlords, the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are coming together to offer free training for rental property owners and managers.

The city said these free sessions are meant to help prevent illegal activity on properties.

Participants will learn how to prevent illegal activity, screen applicants and better prepare for drug nuisance abatement.

The next session in Feb. 6 at 8:30 a.m. at the Northeast Florida Builders Association Office.

For more information and to register, visit the neighborhoods page of the City of Jacksonville website.

