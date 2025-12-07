FSCJ receives $31K grant to expand study abroad in Uzbekistan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) has been awarded a $31,662 IDEAS grant from the U.S. Department of State to enhance its global education initiatives through a study abroad program in Uzbekistan.

The grant will support the Curricular and Global STEAM Pathways to Uzbekistan project, aiming to increase the number of STEAM students participating in study abroad programs in less common destinations. FSCJ plans to increase globalized STEAM course sections by 25% and launch a faculty-led study abroad program to Uzbekistan.

“At FSCJ, we are proud to offer students international learning opportunities through our Office of Global Learning and the Diplomacy Lab because we know that learning about different cultures and worldviews is advantageous for their future,” said College President John Avendano, Ph.D.

The project will address current needs at the College to increase international awareness, instill a global mindset in STEAM graduates, enhance language and communication awareness, and grow cultural engagement.

Objectives include implementing a college credit-bearing Interdisciplinary Studies STEAM course culminating in study abroad and Diplomacy Lab projects in coordination with State Department officials at the U.S. Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.FSCJ’s Office of Global Learning, established in 2019, offers faculty, staff, students, and the greater community international learning opportunities, including study abroad.

FSCJ was accepted as a partner in the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomacy Lab in 2024, engaging over 125 students in its first year.

